Shohei Ohtani has put on a show as the Los Angeles Dodgers make their final push for the NL West title. The two-way star is making a strong case for winning his fourth MVP Award. On Tuesday, Ohtani took center stage for the Dodgers, pitching five no-hit innings and joining the 50 home run club in the same game.

Ohtani is just the sixth player ever to record back-to-back 50-homer seasons. And accomplishing the rare feat while also dominating on the mound is all the more impressive. The eighth-year veteran furthered his case for MVP by belting his 51st home run of the season in the very next game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is certainly convinced that Ohtani deserves to win NL MVP. “With what he's done with the bat and now what he's done on the mound, it's a landslide. It's a no brainer. The only thing is, I hope some of those voters don't get voter fatigue,” Roberts said, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

Will Shohei Ohtani win his fourth MVP Award in 2025?

Ohtani was unable to pitch last season as he recovered from surgery. But he did manage to record the first-ever 50/50 campaign. Ohtani won his second-straight MVP in 2024. It was his third win in four years.

In 2025, Ohtani’s offensive numbers are down slightly from his incredible 2024 season. But he’s added pitching back to the resume. Ohtani returned to the mound in June and he’s quickly rounded into form.

Ohtani’s made 13 starts so far in 2025. He’s gone 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.073 WHIP and 11.9 K/9 in 41 innings. Still, the Dodgers have him on a strict innings count. In his most recent start, Ohtani had a no-hitter going through five innings, allowing just one walk while striking out five.

Still, five innings matched his season high and Roberts took Ohtani out of the game. That decision proved costly as the Dodgers' bullpen suffered yet another collapse. The Phillies battered Justin Wrobleski for five runs on five hits in 0.1 innings. Then, with the game tied 6-6 in the ninth inning, Philadelphia pounded Blake Treinen for three runs.

After losing the first two games of the series, the Dodgers beat the Phillies on Wednesday as Blake Snell made history with a second-straight sensational start. And Ohtani added some insurance with an eighth-inning home run, helping ensure a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a two-game lead in the NL West. The team opens a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.