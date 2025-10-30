The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2025 World Series looking to become the first repeat champions since the New York Yankees 25 years ago. After the Dodgers won an 18-inning marathon in Game 3, the Blue Jays bounced back to even the series.

That set the stage for the biggest game of the series, Game 5 in Los Angeles.

Toronto came out firing on all cylinders as the Blue Jays hit back-to-back home runs to begin the game. It was the first time in World Series history that had happened. After that, though, Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell settled down and kept his team in the game.

In the top of the seventh, Los Angeles found themselves trailing 3-1. Then things really got ugly, as the Dodgers made unwanted World Series history.

They became the first team in Fall Classic history to throw three wild pitches in the same inning, per ESPN.

Addison Barger led off with a single to left field. He then advanced to second base on a wild pitch from Snell. After picking up the first out of the inning, the veteran lefty walked Andres Gimenez, spiking the pitch in the dirt. So much so, Barger took third on the second wild pitch of the inning.

With two outs and runners on the corners, Snell was pulled with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. coming to the plate. The fire-throwing Edgardo Henriquez came into the game. He then proceeded to walk Vladdy on another wild pitch. His fastball missed the opposite batter's box by a country mile, sending the baseball to the backstop and Barger to the plate.

Oh wow… The 3-2 pitch is wild and the Blue Jays come in for another run! 😳 pic.twitter.com/xMzaXTXyiY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2025

Bo Bichette followed with an RBI single to make the game 5-1.

That would be it for the seventh, but the Dodgers' pitching was not done. In the eighth, Anthony Banda threw the team's fourth wild pitch. That allowed a baserunner to advance to second base with no outs. He moved to third on a ground ball to the right side, and scored on a soft single to left.

Therefore, another run came around to score because of a wild pitch.

With only three outs remaining for Los Angeles, the Dodgers are staring at a 3-2 hole going to Toronto. That is not where anyone thought we would be after Game 3.