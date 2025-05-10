The Los Angeles Dodgers delivered yet another thrilling victory on Friday, powered by none other than Shohei Ohtani, whose heroics left his manager at a loss for comparisons– except for one. After blasting a go-ahead three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning to seal a dramatic 14-11 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ohtani earned praise that placed him among the game's most elite.

Dave Roberts, who manages Ohtani and played alongside Barry Bonds, didn't hesitate when asked about the significance of the two-way phenom's ability.

“Between him and Barry Bonds, they're the two best players I've ever seen. I played with Barry. But what Shohei does in the clutch, I've never seen anything like what he does in the clutch,” Roberts claimed, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale on X, formerly Twitter.

That quote has since gone viral, sparking widespread debate and admiration across MLB circles. And for good reason– Ohtani's current stretch with the Dodgers has been nothing short of historic. Over the team's last 13 games, the generational talent is slashing .385/.500/.981 with 16 extra base hits, including six homers and five stolen bases. He's elevating the Dodgers' offense in every way imaginable.

Even without pitching duties so far this season, Ohtani's impact as a pure hitter has been game-changing. Yet, it's his knack for clutch moments that has elevated his legend. Friday's performance marked yet another instance of Ohtani delivering when the pressure was highest.

Roberts' comparison to Bonds, arguably the most feared slugger in baseball history, wasn't made lightly. The manager faced Bonds regularly as a player in the NL West and shared a clubhouse as his teammate on the San Francisco Giants in 2007. That unique vantage point gives Roberts rare authority when making such a bold claim.

While Bonds' offensive numbers remain unmatched, Ohtani's two-way excellence and ability to thrive in the most critical moments are rapidly redefining greatness.

With the Dodgers winning 10 of their last 13 and clinging to a narrow division lead over the San Diego Padres, expect more signature moments from Ohtani as the season heats up.