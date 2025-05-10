May 10, 2025 at 2:30 AM ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers got back in the win column one day after the usually dependable Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up five runs in five innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks doubled his ERA. Friday’s game featured even more offense as the Dodgers needed a six-run ninth inning to beat Arizona 14-11.

As usual, Shohei Ohtani played the hero for LA. After Max Muncy’s run-scoring single tied the game at 11, Ohtani stepped to the plate with two on and launched a 1-2 offering from Diamondbacks reliever Ryan Thompson 426 feet to right center, per MLB’s official account on X.

SHOHEI OHTANI FOR THE LEAD IN THE 9TH! pic.twitter.com/rfQc0wAcDE — MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2025

Thompson’s 81 mph splitter had little movement and stayed middle-middle, allowing Ohtani to absolutely tee off as he sent a three-run shot deep into the Arizona night.

Shohei Ohtani powered the Dodgers to a dramatic comeback win

The Dodgers’ star DH has been on a tear of late, with four home run in his last five games. He’s now tied for the MLB lead with 12 homers on the season (Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber and Cal Raleigh also have 12 dingers).

The heroic home run capped a monster night at the plate for the three-time MVP. Ohtani went 3-6 against the Diamondbacks Friday leading the Dodgers’ offensive onslaught with two doubles and a homer. He had four RBI and scored two runs on the night.

Ohtani is now slashing .304/.408/.655 with 12 home runs, eight doubles, 20 RBI and an MLB-leading 43 runs scored in 37 games. And he seems to be heating up. Earlier this week Ohtani hit a milestone blast that left the yard at a scorching 117.9 mph, his hardest hit ball of the season.

The Dodgers need Ohtani’s offense after losing Teoscar Hernandez to the injured list. Hernandez was forced to leave Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins early with a Grade 1 adductor strain.

After LA’s dramatic victory over Arizona on Friday the team is tied with the Detroit Tigers for the best record in baseball at 26-13. The Dodgers maintain a one-game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres in the NL West.