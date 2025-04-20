Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Roki Sasaki is one of the more intriguing first-year players in MLB this year, teaming up with former NPB player Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Los Angeles. After his outing against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers, though, Sasaki answered questions about his lower pitch speeds to start the game.

Sasaki was healthy, he said, and the reason his pitches were slower than usual was just because of his mechanics, according to The Athletic's Dodgers writer Fabian Ardaya.

“Roki Sasaki is healthy, he said. He was just as surprised to see that his velocity was 92-93 mph in the first inning, but attributed it to his mechanics and was able to get that to tick back up over the course of the outing,” Ardaya wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The 23-year-old rookie had one of his better outings of the season on Saturday against the Rangers, only giving up two runs on a homer from Kyle Higashioka. Although, he did need Andy Pages to make one of the best catches in recent Dodgers memory to rob Seager of a home run at the beginning of the game.

Sasaki, Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow have formed a formidable pitching trio for the Dodgers as they wait for the returns of Blake Snell and Shohei Ohtani back to the mound. Yamamoto had arguably the best start of his career on Friday, out-dueling Rangers ace Jacob DeGrom in a 1-0 win.

The Dodgers are as dominant as ever as they continue the defense of their 2024 World Series title. They have one of the most talented rosters MLB has to offer, and it looks like they have uncovered another gem in Sasaki. Even though Adolis Garcia spoiled the rookie's great start, Los Angeles has a lot to like about its newest weapon in the rotation.

Sasaki has been good to start the year, but concerns surrounding his control have experts concerned. Combined with his admission that his mechanics might not be up to his standards, the possibility of injury looms.

If the Los Angeles Dodgers can retain and maintain their health for the rest of the year, they will be the favorites to repeat as World Series champions behind their overwhelming star power.