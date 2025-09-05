Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith offered some hope that he could put an awful August behind him after going 3-for-5 with one RBI in Tuesday's game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. Unfortunately, however, the three-time All-Star did not get the chance to build on his big outing. He took a foul ball off the hand on Wednesday while manning the backstop and was removed from the game. Smith is likely avoiding the injured list, but he still has a trying road ahead.

“{Manager}Dave Roberts specified that Will Smith is dealing with a bone bruise in his right hand, and conceded that the catcher will likely have to manage it the rest of the season,” Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Friday. Considering everything the two-time World Series champion does for this club, at the plate and behind it, a lingering injury could spell trouble for the Dodgers.

Will Smith gives the Dodgers' lineup great length

Despite batting .159 with a .304 slugging percentage last month, Smith is still in position to have the best campaign of his seven-year MLB career. He is slashing .296/.405/.497/.902 through 109 games and is forcing fans to hesitate before they refer to the big three at the top of the Dodgers' lineup. Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman remain game-changers, and Mookie Betts is trying to find his groove offensively, but Smith is the type of player who could push Los Angeles over the top in the playoffs.

This injury news could severely diminish his bat-to-ball skills. Overcoming a bone bruise in the dominant hand figures to be an arduous challenge. The 30-year-old is tough, though, and is clearly committed to this franchise. Perhaps his perseverance can motivate the rest of the clubhouse. But after getting swept by the Pirates, the Dodgers (78-62) could use Smith's bat more than his leadership right now.

The 2016 first-round draft pick is not quite ready to return to the lineup. LA will trust Shohei Ohtani to set the tone on the mound and propel the squad to a much-needed win versus the Baltimore Orioles (64-76).