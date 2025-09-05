The Los Angeles Dodgers have struggled with injuries all season. The pitching staff has been particularly banged up but position players have missed time as well. So when Will Smith exited Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, it appeared he’d be the latest Dodger to hit the IL.

However, the All-Star catcher received a positive update on Thursday. Based on Smith’s CT scan, manager Dave Roberts doesn’t believe an IL stint is necessary, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. While Smith is expected to sit out several games, it appears he avoided a serious injury.

Will Smith dodges IL after hand injury

After Smith took a foul ball off his right hand in the second inning he was replaced by backup catcher Dalton Rushing. Following the Dodgers’ 3-0 loss to the Pirates Wednesday, Roberts reported that X-rays were negative.

Despite the encouraging updates, Smith will likely miss the upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles. To prepare for his absence the Dodgers made a series of roster moves.

Article Continues Below

The team promoted Ben Rortvedt from Triple-A. The fourth-year catcher will back up Rushing behind the plate while Smith is sidelined. LA also optioned infielder Alex Freeland and DFA’d Alexis Diaz.

Although Rushing and Rortvedt are capable backups, Smith is one of the best two-way catchers in baseball. In addition to his defense and his work with the pitching staff, the Dodgers will have a difficult time replacing his offensive production.

Smith is hitting .295 with a National League-leading .405 on-base percentage and a .902 OPS. He has 17 home runs, 61 RBI and 63 runs scored in 109 games. The seventh-year veteran has already tied his career-high with 4.5 bWAR and made his third All-Star game this season.

However, Los Angeles has struggled of late with and without Smith in the lineup. The Pirates swept the Dodgers and the team has now lost five of its last six games. Fortunately for LA, the San Diego Padres have been even worse, losing eight of the last 10 contests.

The Dodgers maintain a two-game lead over San Diego in the NL West. Tyler Glasnow will take the ball for Los Angeles in the series opener against Baltimore on Friday.