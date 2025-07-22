The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't been playing their best baseball as of late, as they came into their Monday night contest against the Minnesota Twins with just two wins in their last 10 ballgames. During that stretch, they were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in two separate three-game sets. Nonetheless, the Dodgers got back on track, taking a 5-2 win over the Twins on Monday.

Alas, even in victories, the Dodgers find a way to lose. With the game on the cusp of being over, the Dodgers sent out Tanner Scott, their blockbuster offseason acquisition for the bullpen, in the bottom of the eighth to try and close things out against the Twins. However, after throwing 22 pitches, Scott injured his arm with two on and one out in the ninth inning, leaving the game on a 3-2 count against Twins hitter Ryan Jeffers.

Tanner Scott left tonight's game early after this pitch.pic.twitter.com/BhegK3kLZ1 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 22, 2025

It's not quite clear yet what the severity of Scott's injury is. But Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that Scott, the $72 million man, sustained a “sting” to his forearm, as per Dodgers Nation. And to add further to the concern surrounding Scott, Roberts revealed that this is likely a situation that will require Scott to land on the injured list.

“Emotionally, [Scott's] not well. He just felt something in his forearm, as far as like a sting sensation. We're gonna get an MRI tomorrow and we'll know after that. Obviously any time a pitcher has to come out of a game, it's concerning. I think for us, we just kinda sit back and wait for the results to kind of further assess,” Roberts told reporters following the Dodgers' win, via The Dodgers Bleed Los Podcast Network on YouTube.

The Dodgers are now waiting with bated breath as to whether or not Scott will be physically fine. There should be more clarity to the situation tomorrow once the lefty undergoes an MRI.

Tanner Scott has struggled with the Dodgers

Scott was part of the Dodgers' offseason haul and he was supposed to make what was already a stacked bullpen even more unflappable. However, Scott hasn't been at his best in his first season in LA. His fastball velocity is down almost one mile per hour, and 17.8 percent of the fly balls he allows go yard — an alarming rate that has him on par with the version of himself prior to his breakout in 2023.

The silver lining is that the trade deadline hasn't passed yet, so the Dodgers have time to add a piece to their bullpen should Scott miss more time than they hope.