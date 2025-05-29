The Los Angeles Dodgers might be sitting at the top of the National League West, but it's not because of their pitching. The offense has carried this team so far, while the staff has struggled immensely.

While injuries have played a major part, the reality is they simply aren't throwing the baseball well enough. Tanner Scott, whom the Dodgers signed in the offseason, came in to hopefully be their lockdown closer, but it's been the exact opposite.

The left-hander is off to a horrid start in 2025, already blowing five saves in 15 opportunities to go along with a 4.62 ERA. He blew another save on Wednesday night and has already hit Craig Kimbrel's total for blown saves from 2022, when he had a nightmare season with the Dodgers. We're not even at the All-Star break. Kimbrel was 22 for 27 in save opportunities three years ago.

Los Angeles held a 4-2 lead over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday evening in the bottom of the eighth, but Scott proceeded to unravel. He surrendered three hits and a walk, then Alex Vesia entered and gave up a three-run homer. The Dodgers ultimately lost 7-4. Scott was tagged for four earned runs.

Entering Wednesday's contest, Scott owned a 6.43 ERA across his last seven innings. He now has a 7.84 ERA in May. But despite his struggles, manager Dave Roberts is still seeing good stuff from Scott — opponents are just putting good swings on his pitches:

“I think the stuff is still good,” Roberts said. “It’s just right now, it just seems like when there is a mistake, they find some outfield grass or put a good swing on it.”

Los Angeles was hoping to get the same closer who had a 1.72 ERA last season. Thankfully, it's still early, but Scott needs to figure it out sooner rather than later. They paid him $72 million for a reason.