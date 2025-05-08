The Los Angeles Dodgers handed Hyeseong Kim the chance to show his baseball prowess in an MLB setting. Especially in replacing star second baseman Tommy Edman due to an ankle injury. Manager Dave Roberts made the call Monday — and is since impressed with the Korean sensation.

Roberts spoke glowingly of the 26-year-old following the Wednesday romp of the Miami Marlins 10-1. The two-time World Series champion skipper revealed each trait he's become impressed with out of the sudden starter.

“I’ve been really impressed. I like the unconventional at-bats, the swings, the bat-on-ball, the speed. It’s something we really haven’t had,” Roberts said.

But that wasn't all. Roberts dove into Kim's body language. Plus shared Kim's playing status for Thursday.

“I like the level of focus. I like his energy. He’ll be in there tomorrow,” Roberts said.

How Hyeseong Kim has impacted Dodgers, Dave Roberts

He delivered one MLB milestone moment in his majors debut. Kim lined a single to left field during his second- at-bat — becoming career hit No. 1. The Dodgers congratulated Kim on his first MLB moment via their X account.

Miami watched Kim add to his personal hits totals. He went on to smack two hits on four at-bat attempts. Kim struggled during his first two at-bats, grounding out at first then lining out at center field.

Third at-bat became the charm for Kim, though. He ripped a single off an 87 mph slider — driving James Outman home for the RBI. Kim later returned to blast a single toward right field, this time chipping a sweeper that hit 86 mph. That hit occurred during the top of the eighth.

He joined Shohei Ohtani, Andy Pages and Freddie Freeman in pounding hits on Miami. The latter Dodgers star drove a game-high four runners home.

Kim helped lead the Dodgers to their second 10-run output in the last five games. Los Angeles is now 25-12 overall and has won its last nine of 11 contests.