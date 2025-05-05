May 5, 2025 at 4:37 PM ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bound to attract followers from Goyang, Gyeonggi in South Korea. Manager Dave Roberts made a huge starting move ahead of the Monday matchup against the Miami Marlins. Korean star Hyeseong Kim now gets his first MLB start.

Los Angeles are inserting Kim into the starting defensive lineup. Dodgers reporter Blake Harris revealed Kim will man second base against Miami.

The Dodgers called up Kim just two days ago. Kim became renown in his nation as a KBO star. He even chose the number six in honor of former Dodgers player Trea Turner.

But this is a critical move amid some brief injuries on the Dodgers. Tommy Edman is dealing with a nagging ankle. Hence the reason behind Kim's call up.

Dodgers Korean star played momentarily vs. Marlins before start

This won't be the first time an MLB will see Kim on the baseball field.

Kim showed his speed and hustle against the Atlanta Braves. He snatched second base off this steal on Sunday

Hyeseong Kim with his first career stolen base! 🏃🏻💨 pic.twitter.com/AORlZdEd7J — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kim still has to adjust to the big league rigors. He recently came over via the Oklahoma City Comets — the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate.

The 26-year-old posted a .257 batting average in OKC. He smacked eight doubles and drove 19 runners in. But he blasted five home runs for the Comets. Kim also stole 13 total bases through 27 games played.

Again, Goyang is where he emerged as a baseball sensation. Kim won four straight Golden Gloves Awards at KBO. He also led the way in stolen bases with 2021.

Now he joins Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez and company in the starting lineup. One fan even suggested that Kim gets on base for Ohtani against Miami.

The Dodgers are 23-11 overall heading into the upcoming three-game series at LoanDepot Park. Miami is currently 13-20 overall and last in the National League East.