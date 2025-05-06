Recently called up Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hyeseong Kim recorded his first Major League hit during his first career start against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park. The 26-year-old South Korean rookie made his MLB debut the previous day as a pinch runner, stealing a base and showing off the speed that helped him earn his Triple-A call-up earlier in the weekend.

In Monday's game, Kim delivered in his second at-bat, lining a single to left field. The Dodgers quickly acknowledged the milestone on X, formerly Twitter, congratulating their new infielder for a job well done.

Congratulations Hyeseong on your first Major League hit! pic.twitter.com/BN3Hzgeozc — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 5, 2025

The question on everyone's mind now is what is next for Kim and his role with LA. According to Jack Harris, Dodgers beat writer for the L.A. Times, manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Kim will remain with the team until Tommy Edman returns from injury. He added that Kim may see a few more starts, but is likely to serve primarily off the bench for now. Roberts also noted that while Kim's hitting is still “a work in progress,” the staff has seen improvement during his first month at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Kim joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in January on a three-year, $12.5 million contract, with club options that could increase the deal to $22 million. The organization also paid a $2.5 million posting fee to the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO league, where Kim starred from 2017 to 2024. He hit .304 with 211 stolen bases and won the South Korean Golden Glove multiple times, establishing himself as a standout middle infielder.

His international resume includes helping South Korea win gold at the 2022 Asian Games, where he posted a .500 OPS in six games. That background, along with his positional versatility, made him a natural depth option for a Dodgers roster looking to cover temporary infield gaps.

Nicknamed “The Comet”, Kim has already flashed the tools that made him a star in the KBO league. With a stolen base, a first hit, and now his first start under his belt, the next chapter of his MLB journey with the Dodgers is already in motion.