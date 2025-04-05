Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is not happy with his team. The Dodgers lost their first game of the season on Friday to the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2. The game was riddled with mistakes for L.A.

“When you give a good team outs and shorten the game,” Roberts said per ESPN, “then it's hard to win. It's hard to beat a good team.”

The loss denies the Dodgers a chance to make history. Los Angeles was 8-0 heading into the game, just a few wins shy of surpassing the greatest franchise start. That was set by the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955. Brooklyn went 10-0 to start that campaign.

Dodgers made some puzzling choices against the Phillies

Los Angeles seemed in position to get the upper hand in the game as it neared the final inning. The Dodgers had Shohei Ohtani on base in the eighth with two outs. Mookie Betts was at the plate.

Ohtani tried to steal second, but it didn't work. The Dodgers got called for their final out as Ohtani got tagged on a throw from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto.

“With Shohei in that situation, you've got to make sure you're safe,” Roberts added. “Realmuto is one of the best throwers in the game. When you're down three with Mookie at the plate, you've got to make sure you're safe if you're going to go.”

Ohtani wasn't the only Dodgers baserunner who got picked off in the game. That happened earlier in the contest, when Realmuto also caught Andy Pages. Chris Taylor was also caught trying to advance.

“We hate losing, but I think it does go to how we play,” Roberts added. “Giving those guys three outs on the bases, it's hard to win when you play eight innings on the offensive side. That's something we have to clean up.”

The Dodgers play the Phillies again Saturday.