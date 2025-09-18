The last time Blake Snell took the mound, he helped the Los Angeles Dodgers’s rotation make history. Snell’s outing against the Colorado Rockies on September 10 capped one of the most dominant five-game runs ever seen by a group of starting pitchers. Facing the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Snell again made history.

The two-time Cy Young winner gave up two hits and two walks while striking out 12 in seven scoreless innings against the Phillies. With the performance, Snell has now struck out 11+ batters and allowed two or fewer hits, two or fewer walks, no runs and no extra-base hits in each of his last two starts.

He joins Cy Young as the only other pitcher to accomplish the feat in back-to-back starts, per OptaSTATS. And Snell is the first hurler to do it in 120 years.

Blake Snell shuts down Phillies in Dodgers’ 5-0 win

While Snell was locked in against a dangerous Phillies lineup, his outing was not without drama. The Dodgers’ veteran got into a jam in the top of the seventh inning. Snell retired the first two batters in the frame, extending his streak to 12-straight outs. But he then issued back-to-back walks. The free passes brought the tying run to the plate.

With his pitch count in triple digits, manager Dave Roberts headed out to the mound. Reliever Alex Vesia was already jogging to the infield from the bullpen when Snell somehow talked Roberts out of pulling him.

The 10th-year pro remained in the game to face Phillies infielder Otto Kemp. Snell added to the drama of the moment by quickly getting behind in the count 2-0. But he got back in the at-bat, evening things up at 2-2. Snell then fired a 95 mph four-seamer past Kemp for the inning-ending strikeout. His 12th K of the night on his 112th pitch – both season highs.

SEVEN SCORELESS

TWELVE STRIKEOUTS BLAKE SNELL 😤 pic.twitter.com/zgXw5a1Dwm — MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2025

Vesia would get his chance to enter the game in the eighth and worked a clean inning. Tanner Scott then took over in the ninth. While the Dodgers were up 5-0, any Scott appearance this season can become an adventure. And the closer did allow a walk and a single to the Phillies. But he induced a popup for the final out as Snell earned his fifth win of 2025.

The Dodgers avoided a sweep with Wednesday’s win. Snell was masterful against Philadelphia. But he also received plenty of run support. Shohei Ohtani blasted his 51st homer of the season, as five different Dodgers added an RBI in the 5-0 victory.