The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin spring training and prepare for the 2026 season. While the club focuses on potentially winning its third straight World Series, it sounds like manager Dave Roberts expects a big year out of Mookie Betts.

While talking with media members on Wednesday, Roberts claimed that he believes Betts will be in MVP talks this season, according to Dodgers Nation. Roberts also reiterates that the main goal is to win a championship. But he seemingly thinks the 33-year-old shortstop has what it takes to earn the MVP Award.

“I have no doubt about it,” said Roberts. “The way [Betts] played shortstop last year, expecting him to get better and be better offensively this year. He will be in the MVP conversation this year… His main goal is to help us win a championship. Whatever falls out from there, that will happen. I just want him to focus on being healthy, helping us win, and whatever happens outside of that will happen.”

Dave Roberts says Mookie Betts will be in the conversation to win NL MVP this season: “His main goal is to help us win a championship. Whatever falls out from there, that will happen. I just want him to focus on being healthy.” pic.twitter.com/p2qCQ6coVx — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) February 19, 2026

If Mookie Betts wants to win the MVP, then he'll have to outperform his teammate Shohei Ohtani, who has won the highly-coveted award three seasons in a row (two with the Dodgers, one with the Los Angeles Angels). But considering Betts' talents, at least being in consideration for MVP is not outside of the realm of possibilities.

The eight-time All-Star proved to be as reliable as ever last season for the Dodgers. He played in 150 games and served as one of the most consistent hitters at the plate. Mookie Betts ended last season with a .258 batting average and .326 OBP while recording 152 hits, 20 home runs, and 82 RBIs.