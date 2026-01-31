The 2026 season will mark Mookie Betts' seventh season with the Dodgers. Betts spent the first 6 years of his career with the Boston Red Sox, and he was one of the best outfielders in Major League Baseball during the first part of his career.

He continued to play outfield after joining the Dodgers, but when manager Dave Roberts saw his team develop needs in the infield, Betts told his manager he was willing to fill them. Betts initially filled in at 2nd base before showing off his skills at shortstop.

Betts played 70 games at 2nd base in the 2023 season before playing 65 games at shortstop with another 86 games in the outfield in 2024. However, Betts made a major changed at the age of 32 in his 13th big-league season. He played 148 games at shortstop for the eventual World Series champions.

The position switch from outfield to 2nd base and shortstop is quite unusual, and it's basically unprecedented for a player who has played more than 10 years as an award-winning outfielder.

Betts says he wants to stay at the shortstop position for the duration of his career. Doug McKain is a Dodgers insider and the host of Dodgers Nation. McKain classified the move as one of the most “incredible developments” in Major League Baseball during the last few seasons.

Betts is a 4-time World Series champion — two with the Red Sox and two with the Dodgers. He is a 7-time Silver Slugger winner and he has also earned 6 Gold Gloves. Betts has been an All-Star 8 times and has also won the Most Valuable Player Award.

Betts' slash line took a dive last year with the following numbers: .258/.326/.406. However, he did hit 20 home runs and he drove in 82 runs.