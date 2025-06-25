Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made headlines by shutting down speculation about Shohei Ohtani potentially pitching in the MLB All-Star Game. While Ohtani’s name carries major weight in both fan voting and league buzz, Roberts confirmed the two-way star will not take the mound in the Midsummer Classic. The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reported the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, quoting Roberts' comments. The Dodgers’ skipper, who is managing the National League All-Star squad this year, was clear about the decision.

“Not that it was ever really a possibility, but Dave Roberts (who is managing the National League in the ASG) shot down the idea of Shohei Ohtani pitching in next month’s All-Star Game.”

Roberts' stance reflects a cautious, long-term approach. After undergoing elbow surgery in 2023 and shoulder surgery in late 2024, Ohtani only recently returned to the mound. He made brief one-inning appearances on June 18th against the San Diego Padres and June 22nd vs. the Washington Nationals. These outings were effective but short, suggesting the team is slowly ramping up his workload.

With the Dodgers firmly in playoff contention and Ohtani vital to both their pitching rotation and batting lineup, the organization is opting to limit his exposure in non-essential appearances. Choosing rest and rehab over the All-Star Game aligns with the broader goal of maximizing Ohtani’s impact for the remainder of the season.

The two-way phenom is next expected to pitch on June 28th, when the Dodgers face the Kansas City Royals. While many fans were hopeful to see the two-way sensation showcase his elite pitching skills on a national stage, the team’s priority remains his health.

Roberts’ decision reinforces the organization’s cautious approach following Ohtani’s recent return from injury. With limited innings under his belt this season, the Dodgers are focused on gradual buildup rather than rushing him into a high-profile exhibition that carries unnecessary risk.

The move also shows how the L.A. manager is balancing his dual responsibilities, managing the Dodgers’ postseason hopes while overseeing the National League All-Star squad. While a spectacle like Ohtani pitching would generate excitement, Roberts emphasized that the team’s long-term outlook comes first.