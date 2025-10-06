The Los Angeles Dodgers took another step toward a World Series repeat Saturday, winning Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Shohei Ohtani made his MLB postseason pitching debut in the Division Series-opener. The two-way star allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out nine batters in six innings.

Although veteran starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow made a relief appearance in Game 1, fans will not see Ohtani work out of the bullpen against the Phillies. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that using the reigning NL MVP in relief is “not on the table,” per the Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett.

Los Angeles plans to start Ohtani in Game 5 of the NLDS. He would take the mound on seven days rest if the best-of-five series goes the distance.

Dodgers’ pitching dominates Game 1 of NLDS

Ohtani got into trouble early in Game 1 as the Phillies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning. But the five-time All-Star settled in, allowing just one hit over the next four innings. The Dodgers’ offense then came alive in the bottom of the seventh. Teoscar Hernandez hit a go-ahead three-run homer that proved to be the game-winner.

Ohtani actually had 13 strikeouts in Game 1 if you count the four he logged at the plate. He combined with Mookie Betts at the top of the lineup to go 0-9 with a walk and four Ks. However, the Dodgers were still able to win after limiting the Phillies’ 1-3 hitters. Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper went a combined 1-11 with six strikeouts.

The Dodgers’ bullpen was excellent in relief of Ohtani’s quality start. Glasnow and Alex Vesia allowed no runs on one hit and two walks over two innings. Then Roki Sasaki earned his first career save in his postseason debut.

Ohtani and Sasaki made MLB history in Game 1. The duo became the first Japanese-born starting pitcher and reliever to earn the win and the save in a postseason game. Both made their playoff debuts against the Phillies.

Blake Snell will take the mound for Los Angeles in Game 2 Monday evening. Philadelphia will counter with veteran lefty Jesus Luzardo.