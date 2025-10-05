The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 1-0 series lead in their NLDS set against the Philadelphia Phillies, and veteran righty Tyler Glasnow was asked to do something he had not done in quite some time.

Typically a starter, Galsnow came out of the bullpen in the Dodgers’ 5-3 win over the Phillies, and delivered 1.2 scoreless innings. The 32-year-old was surprised to learn that he would take on a unique role in the series opener.

“Glasnow, who started warming up in the sixth inning when the Dodgers were trailing, entered with the lead,” ESPN’s David Schoenfield wrote. “”It was definitely different,” said Glasnow, who last made a relief appearance when he was with the Pirates in 2018. “I was in the bathroom, and the phone rang and they yelled my name.””

“Glasnow didn't know if he'd pitch in the game. Beforehand, the coaching staff told him to go to the pen. Glasnow said he had been in relief mode since the wild-card series, throwing at least a few pitches every day in case he was needed”.

Article Continues Below

“He ran out of the bathroom. “I warmed up and it definitely felt weird, but fun; the adrenaline of kind of having more things going on, not needing as much effort to get the same stuff,” he said. “Then, Teo hit the home run.”

The Dodgers also benefited from a two-run double from Kike Hernandez as well as a three-run home run courtesy of Teoscar Hernandez that gave them the lead in the top of the seventh.

Los Angeles and Philadelphia will play Game 2 on Monday night.