On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Milwaukee Brewers in the final game of their series, looking to salvage a win after dropping the first two games earlier this weekend. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently gave star Mookie Betts a game off to reset himself after some struggles of late.

On Sunday, Betts will be back–and in dramatic fashion. It was announced by Roberts ahead of the game that Betts will be taking over the leadoff hitting spot for Shohei Ohtani, who has had that role since he signed with the Dodgers last offseason.

“If I felt a change, a different look in the lineup would help performance, I would do it,” Roberts said, per Jared Greenspan of ESPN. “I would be all in.”

Roberts added that the lineup change will be in effect at least until Max Muncy returns from an injury, per Dodger Blue on X, formerly Twitter.

Evidently, Ohtani was very professional in his reaction to the decision from Roberts.

“Shohei will do anything we ask. He is all about the team,” said Roberts.

A big decision for the Dodgers

The Dodgers are in great position as the MLB season approaches its final months, but still haven't quite performed up to the level that they were expected, as they entered this year anticipated by many to be one of the most dominant teams in MLB history.

A large part of that “disappointment” can probably be attributed to injuries, as the Dodgers have seen several key players, including multiple members of their vaunted pitching staff, miss stretches of time this season.

Another reason may be the struggles of Betts, who has not performed up to his MVP standards so far this year, which was partially viewed as a reason for Roberts giving him a day off earlier this weekend.

In any case, the Dodgers–with their new hitting order intact–and Brewers will play the final game of their series shortly after 4:00 PM ET on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.