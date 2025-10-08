The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from returning to the National League Championship Series. But will Tyler Glasnow be ready to go for Game 3 versus the Philadelphia Phillies?

Manager Dave Roberts helped provide a late update there Wednesday ahead of the MLB playoffs contest.

“Dave Roberts says Tyler Glasnow won’t be an option to pitch out of the bullpen tonight,” the account Dodgers Nation posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Dodgers insider for The Athletic Fabian Ardaya added more context into the remaining mound lineup for L.A.

“The Dodgers obviously would like to win tonight and cap the series, but don’t expect Tyler Glasnow (who would start tomorrow), Shohei Ohtani or Blake Snell (who could replace their throw days with a relief outing) to be available to pitch tonight, per Dave Roberts,” Ardaya posted.

Last time Tyler Glasnow threw in more than 1 inning for Dodgers

Glasnow is lined up for Game 4 — but only if the Phillies pull the upset on Wednesday.

He managed to see some brief action on Saturday, throwing in 1.2 innings and striking out two batters. The right-hander allowed two hits in the 5-3 comeback win on the road.

Glasnow isn't the only big topic on the hill for L.A. Roki Sasaki learned his own role update ahead of the potential series deciding game.

The rookie will handle ninth inning duties moving forward, Roberts told reporters. Sasaki has come in to provide notable saves for the Dodgers, including in the Game 2 win in Philadelphia.

The Dodgers haven't defeated the Phillies in the postseason since 1981. Philly took the 2008 and 2009 NLCS in five games during the last time the two teams met.