It's no secret that Dustin May may not be long for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

One of the feel-good stories of the early 2025 MLB season, returning to the mound after an esophageal tear nearly cost him his life, May has fallen on hard times as of late, turning in inconsistent performances in a starting rotation that is seemingly getting healthier by the day. With Tyler Glasnow back and as good as ever, Roki Sasaki approaching a return, and Blake Snell as good as back following his final rehab start in Oklahoma City, May could find himself the odd man out, both in Dave Roberts' rotation and of the team as a whole.

Fortunately for both May and the Dodgers, if he is made available before the 2025 MLB trade deadline, it looks like he will have no shortage of suitors, including the New York Yankees, whom his team defeated in the World Series last fall.

That's right, according to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated, the Yankees have emerged as “the early front runner” for May as a pitching option, joining a pitching rotation headlined by players like Max Fried and Carlos Rodon. Much like in LA, May could eat up crucial innings over the next few months before potentially transitioning to the bullpen in the postseason, when teams shrink their rotations but still need quality performers if something goes wrong.

Should the Dodgers take calls from the Yankees regarding May? Sure, why not? If they don't view May as an important piece of their future, moving him for a better-fitting player could do wonders for a team stuck in the summer doldrums. Unfortunately, the Yankees are also a win-now team and would likely be offering prospects, not win-now players, in a move for May. Unless that's the best deal available, or the Dodgers surrender some of their farm team in a corresponding move, it may make more sense to ship May to a team like the Cleveland Guardians or the Arizona Diamondbacks for a player who can contribute right now.