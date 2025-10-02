Yoshinobu Yamamoto has turned into one of the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest weapons down the stretch. The right-hander has been on a tear, showing the form the Dodgers hoped for when he arrived from Japan. The Dodgers know they have found an ace right when the MLB postseason and the NLDS demand it.

Over his last six outings, Yoshinobu Yamamoto has silenced every lineup he faced. In that span, he logged 40.2 innings, piled up 53 strikeouts, and posted a remarkable 0.66 ERA. No starting pitcher in the league has more strikeouts or a lower ERA during this stretch.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto last 6 starts: 40.2 IP

53 K

0.66 ERA

0.69 WHIP No SP has a lower ERA or more Ks during this span. pic.twitter.com/l2cWOpcCEK — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 2, 2025

The command has been sharp, the velocity electric, and the breaking pitches nearly unhittable. Hitters have looked overmatched, unable to solve his rhythm or timing. A 0.69 WHIP during this run highlights just how few baserunners he has allowed. For the Dodgers, it is not only about the numbers but also about the tone Yamamoto sets every time he steps on the mound. His presence changes the confidence level of the entire roster.

The impact was clear in the NLDS. In Game 2 against the Reds, Yoshinobu Yamamoto carried the Dodgers to a crucial win. He worked deep into the game and struck out nine, giving Los Angeles breathing room in a tense series. That performance showcased why the team trusts him in the biggest October moments. The Dodgers know that when Yamamoto pitches, the path to victory becomes much clearer.

The Yoshinobu Yamamoto-Dodgers partnership is peaking at the right time. He has quickly adjusted to the grind of the MLB postseason, showing the same poise under pressure that fueled his World Series run last year. Teammates have rallied around his consistency, while opponents are left frustrated and searching for answers. If his dominance continues, the Dodgers may ride his arm all the way through the NLDS and beyond.

Can anyone stop Yoshinobu Yamamoto in this form?