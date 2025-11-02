As the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays decide the outcome of the 2025 World Series, pitcher Clayton Kershaw is sitting in the bullpen for the final game of his career. Kershaw announced his retirement weeks ago and he has been celebrated by the Dodgers organization, his teammates and all of baseball.

"I don't think 88 [mph] is cutting it anymore in this game… it's time to go." Clayton Kershaw is ready for retirement 😂 https://t.co/wt4NvJdTrG pic.twitter.com/exkvY5KgpR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

He explained to the MLB Network's World Series pregame show that the relationships with his teammates and the other players is what he will remember the most. “I have some great relationships that I have had throughout my career,” Kershaw said. “They mean so much to me and I will have them for years.

He was asked about preparing for the final game and what that felt like for him. “Yes, I have been thinking about that for so long,” Kershaw said. The emotions are a part of it. I walked across the field one more time. I've cried, I've been excited and I've been happy. At the end of the day, when you think about where we're at in Game 7, I'm just grateful.”

Kershaw pitched in Game 3 for the Dodgers

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has not been looking to Kershaw for much help in the bullpen. His fastball clearly has diminished in recent seasons, but he was called on in the 18-inning classic in Game 3. He retired the only batter he faced with bases loaded in the 12th inning to get the Dodgers out of a jam.

Article Continues Below

The Dodgers are attempting to win their second consecutive World Series while the Blue Jays are hoping to bring home their first title since 1993. Los Angeles fell behind by a 3-2 margin after losing Games 4 and 5 at home. However, the Dodgers pulled out a 3-1 victory in Game 6 in Toronto to square the World Series at 3-3.

Max Scherzer started the seventh game for the Blue Jays, while the remarkable Shohei Ohtani started for the Dodgers.