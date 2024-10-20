In a strategic move that has paid off before, the Los Angeles Dodgers opt to go with a bullpen game in Game 6 of the 2024 NLCS against the New York Mets. Manager Dave Roberts has declared an “everyone is available” approach as the team looks to clinch a spot in the World Series.

“All hands on deck,” Roberts emphasized in a statement via Bob Nightengale on X, formerly Twitter.

The strategy comes as the Dodgers face the challenge of closing out the series at Dodger Stadium on Sunday night without a designated starter. The plan involves deploying a series of relievers, including Ryan Brasier, Michael Kopech, Anthony Banda, Blake Treinen, and Daniel Hudson, tasked with replicating their stellar performance from earlier in the playoffs.

In the NLDS matchup with the Padres, the Dodgers' bullpen excelled, pitching nine scoreless innings in an 8-0 victory during Game 4, demonstrating what qualifies as a perfect bullpen game. This remarkable effort raised expectations for their upcoming crucial appearance.

Dodgers look to advance to the World Series on Sunday

However, not all news from the bullpen is reassuring. The Dodgers will be without Alex Vesia, a key reliever sidelined by a rib cage injury during the final game of the NLDS. Although Vesia is out for this round, there is optimism about his return for the World Series should the Dodgers advance. Additionally, Brent Honeywell, who extended himself with 4.2 innings on Friday, is expected to rest during Sunday’s game.

This bullpen-centric strategy follows a less than stellar start by Jack Flaherty in Game 5 at Citi Field. Flaherty, who had delivered an impeccable seven scoreless innings in Game 1—echoing a performance reminiscent of Clayton Kershaw in 2020—faltered significantly in his latest outing. He yielded eight runs over just three innings, marking one of his career’s most disappointing starts.

Looking ahead to Game 6, the Dodgers’ bullpen is under immense pressure to secure 27 outs and avoid a winner-take-all Game 7. If the series extends, either Walker Buehler or Yoshinobu Yamamoto might be called upon to pitch on short rest, adding another layer of challenge.

As the Dodgers strategize to navigate through this decisive game without their strongest starters, the effectiveness of their bullpen will be crucial. The ability of Los Angeles' relievers to handle the pressure will determine their path to the World Series and possibly reclaim the championship glory last seen in 2020.