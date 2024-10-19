ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's win or go home for the New York Mets as they face the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 6 of the National League Championship Series. The pressure is on at Chavez Ravine as we share our NLCS odds series and make a Mets-Dodgers prediction and pick for Game 6.

Mets-Dodgers Game 6 Projected Starters

Sean Manaea vs. Dodgers Bullpen

Sean Manaea (2-0) with a 2.65 ERA

Last Start: Manaea went five innings while allowing three runs, two earned, on two hits, while striking out seven and walking four in a Game 2 win over the Dodgers.

Dodgers Bullpen

Last Start: The Dodgers tried a bullpen outing in Game 2, and it did not work out, as they allowed six runs over the first two innings, and seven combined, in a loss at Chavez Ravine.

Here are the Mets-Dodgers NLCS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NLCS Odds: Mets-Dodgers NLCS Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +120

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+146)

-142

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Mets vs. Dodgers Game 6

Time: 8:08 PM ET/5:08 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are 5-4 in their past nine games, where they have been the underdogs.

The Mets and their opponents are 8-2 when hitting the over.

The Mets are 7-3 over their last 10 games against the spread.

The Mets were on the brink of elimination. Then, the offensive explosion happened, and the Mets finally showed what they could do, forcing a Game 6 back in Los Angeles. Amazingly, the Mets set a playoff record not seen since 2002, being just the 11th team to not strike out in a postseason game. Now, the Mets are incredibly confident after battering the Dodgers for 12 runs in Game 5.

The Mets finally broke through after struggling to hit the baseball in Games 3 and 4. Ultimately, they struck first after Pete Alonso clobbered a three-run home run. But the Mets were not done. After allowing the Dodgers to get a run back in the second inning, the Mets pummeled the Dodgers some more for five runs in the third. The eight runs through the first three innings were good enough to give the Mets some confidence to establish a stranglehold on this game and put it away.

Alonso struggled throughout the entire series but finally came through. Starling Marte had three RBIs, while Jeff McNeil also had two. Ultimately, New York finally got production from a lineup that has struggled throughout the series.

Manaea has reached five innings in three consecutive starts. Likewise, he is coming off a season with 15 quality starts. The Mets need Manaea to hit his stride and continue pitching well. Then, he will turn it over to a bullpen that has had an up-and-down series.

The Mets will cover the spread if they can continue clobbering the baseball. Then, Manaea must pitch well and give the Mets the best chance to win.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are 5-3 over their past eight games, where they have been the betting favorites.

The Dodgers are 7-3 against the spread over their past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has two home runs in this series.

The offense was not the problem in Game 5. Remarkably, the lineup still managed six runs and tried their best to rally from a massive deficit. But the Dodgers also left nine runners on base. Thus, there is work to do. Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, and Freddie Freeman must set the tone at the top of the lineup. Freeman may come off the bench as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

Jack Flaherty struggled in the last game. Therefore, this bullpen must do well to cover him, especially since the Dodgers will not be able to use a starting pitcher until Game 7. The Dodgers will rely on relievers like Ryan Brasier, Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson, and Michael Kopech to get the job done.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if their bats can give them the early lead. Then, they must avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate.

Final Mets-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Mets are 8-4 against the spread in the postseason, while the Dodgers are 7-3. Furthermore, the Mets are 5-2 against the run line on the road, while the Dodgers are 3-2 against the spread at Dodgers Stadium. Ironically, the Dodgers have been better at covering the spread away from Chavez Ravine than at home.

Using a bullpen game has worked half the time for the boys in blue in this postseason. While it worked out well against the San Diego Padres, it did not do well at all in Game 2 against the Mets. There is no real home-field advantage in baseball during the playoffs, even for the Dodgers. Also, it's easier to trust a good starting pitcher over what could be a weary bullpen. Go with the Mets to at least cover the spread.

Final Mets-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: New York Mets: +1.5 (-176)