A strong performance on the mound propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers to an even more dominant start to their season. Tyler Glasnow silenced the Atlanta Braves over five scoreless innings in his debut, laying the foundation for a 6-1 series-opening win Monday night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers became only the third defending World Series champion to open a season with at least six consecutive victories, joining the 1985 Detroit Tigers (6-0) and the 1933 New York Yankees (7-0).

Their 6-0 start ties the Dodgers’ best season-opening run since the franchise relocated to Los Angeles in 1958. The only other Dodgers team to begin with six straight wins was the 1981 squad, which went on to capture the World Series title.

Even without Freddie Freeman, who reinjured his surgically repaired right ankle after slipping in the shower over the weekend, the Dodgers' offense struck early with four runs and maintained control the rest of the way.

In his first start of 2025—and his first appearance since an elbow injury ended his season last August—Glasnow wasted no time setting the tone. He opened by striking out the first two batters, freezing Michael Harris II with a sharp curveball before blowing a 98 mph fastball past Austin Riley.

Tyler Glasnow becoming a revelation for the Dodgers

A brief control issue in the second led to a pair of leadoff walks, but he escaped unscathed. He didn’t surrender a hit until the fifth inning, showcasing the same dominant arsenal that had positioned him as the Dodgers’ projected postseason ace before elbow tendinitis kept him out of October.

Glasnow likely had more innings in him after the fifth, having thrown only 79 pitches. But with the Dodgers already up 5-0, manager Dave Roberts took the opportunity to lean on a well-rested bullpen following Sunday’s off-day.

Tyler Glasnow might be one of the more underrated members of Los Angeles' rotation, despite starting on Opening Day in 2024. Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell took the mound for the openers in Japan and at home, respectively.

Japanese rookie Roki Sasaki's transition to the Majors has sparked plenty of interest, and Dustin May is poised to make his return to a big league mound after nearly two years of challenges.

The Dodgers have already carved out a place in the record books. While their five-game win streak wasn’t without challenges—coming from behind in four of those victories—they still managed to produce 30 runs, draw 21 walks, blast 12 home runs, and rack up 59 strikeouts, all without committing a single error. No team in MLB history had ever accomplished that over any five-game span.

Now, they have their sights set on even more historic milestones, aiming to match the franchise’s best season-opening run—a 10-0 start set by Brooklyn’s 1955 World Series championship team.