For years, the New York Yankees have embraced the “Evil Empire” moniker, a title that symbolized their dominance, deep pockets, and relentless pursuit of championships. But according to team owner Hal Steinbrenner, those days may be over.

During a recent interview, Steinbrenner acknowledged the financial gap between his franchise and the Los Angeles Dodgers, stating, “It’s difficult for most of us owners to be able to do the kind of things that they’re doing.”

In other words, the Yankees, once feared for their aggressive spending, are no longer the biggest force in baseball. That distinction, according to Steinbrenner, now belongs to the Dodgers.

Despite Steinbrenner’s comments, many in the baseball world refuse to accept the notion that the Yankees are no longer the Evil Empire. Red Sox manager Alex Cora laughed off the idea, saying, “They have to be the Evil Empire. They’re the Yankees.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash echoed that sentiment, adding, “I don’t look at them any differently than I did last year. They’re really good.” Even inside the Yankees’ own clubhouse, the idea of the team being “just another franchise” isn’t gaining traction.

“To me, they always will be,” shortstop Anthony Volpe said when asked if the Yankees could ever be just another team. “There will never be, in my opinion, another team like it.” Newly acquired infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was even more direct: “The Yankees have always been the Evil Empire. I don’t think our owner should say the Yankees are just a normal team, you know?”

The Dodgers have always been the Evil Empire, and now the title may be official

If the Yankees aren’t the Evil Empire anymore, who is? The most obvious answer is the Dodgers. Over the past two years, they’ve spent over a billion dollars in free agency, signing superstars like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto while also adding top-tier talent like Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernández.

Yet, Dodgers team president Stan Kasten isn’t ready to accept the title.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers were neither evil nor an empire,” Kasten said, brushing off the idea. He noted that oddsmakers still give the rest of baseball a 75% chance of winning the World Series, suggesting that L.A. isn’t as invincible as people think. Yankees president Randy Levine believes there isn’t just one Evil Empire in baseball.

“I think people used to think, after the cheating scandal, that the Astros were the Evil Empire,” Levine said. “There are a lot of teams that could legitimately be classified as the Evil Empire at one point in time or another.” The Mets have also entered the conversation in recent years, thanks to owner Steve Cohen’s willingness to spend big.

Regardless of Steinbrenner’s comments, the Yankees continue to carry the weight of their history. They still have one of the highest payrolls in baseball, still draw massive attention, and still have a “World Series or bust” mentality. Chisholm, for one, isn’t ready to abandon the Evil Empire mindset.

“If evil means winning the World Series and getting paid, then that’s what we’re gonna do,” he said. “We’re gonna stay evil on this side.” Whether the Yankees remain the Evil Empire or not, one thing is clear: they’re still one of the most polarizing and talked-about teams in baseball. And that, in itself, may be enough to keep the title alive.