During their visit to the White House following their World Series win, President Donald Trump praised the Los Angeles Dodgers' star Shohei Ohtani.

President Trump specifically name-dropped Ohtani — who he called a “movie star” — during the visit for being a part of the elite 40-40 and 50-5o clubs (meaning he hit 40 home runs and stole 40 bases during the season). Trump then asked Dodgers manager Dave Roberts if he was “good.” Roberts then replied, “[He's] only getting better.”

Trump then responded, “That's scary for a lot of people, huh?”

President Trump on Shohei Ohtani: “Is he good?”@Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts: “Only getting better.” Trump: “That's scary for a lot of people.” pic.twitter.com/FjGxx7p1hj — CSPAN (@cspan) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, this is high praise for Ohtani, who is the Dodgers' star two-way player. He has only played for the Dodgers for two seasons, but he has led them to a World Series Championship.

Before joining the Dodgers, Ohtani played for the other Los Angeles MLB team, the Angels, from 2018-23. Shohei Ohtani has been an All-Star in every season since 2021 in the MLB and is a three-time MLB MVP as well. He was named AL Rookie of the Year in 2018 following his first season in the big league.

The Dodgers dominated the New York Yankees in the World Series to win their eighth title. They beat the Yankees in just five games from October 25-30, 2024. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was named World Series MVP for his performance.

Now, months later, the Dodgers are on their White House visit, hosted by President Donald Trump. They accepted the invitation in March 2025 after months of speculation.

The move was met with some controversy. A tribute to Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson was taken off a government website during a “digital refresh” amid President Trump's latest term.

Ultimately, the club still decided to visit the White House. They will also visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday, April 8, according to the team's official announcement.

The White House visit comes after the Dodgers went 1-2 against the Philadelphia Phillies. However, they will be visiting the Washington Nationals for a three-game series from April 7-9, 2025, amid their White House visit.