Closer Edwin Diaz is gearing up to begin his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers. But before Opening Day, Diaz still has some unfinished business to take care of.

The closer has committed to play for Team Puerto in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. This is in despite of the worrying injury Diaz suffered in his last WBC appearance.

After securing a victory over Team Dominican Republic, the closer suffered a torn patellar tendon while celebrating. The injury forced him to miss the entire 2023 season. However, Diaz is still feeling confident entering the WBC. He understands the risks, but competing for Team Puerto Rico is an important value for the relief pitcher.

Article Continues Below

His country's team is certainly excited by Diaz's decision. He's earned the third All-Star nomination of his career during the 2025 season. Overall, Diaz recorded 28 saves while pitching to a 1.63 ERA and a 98/21 K/BB ratio. Over his nine years total in the majors, the closer has put up 253 saves with a 839/182 K/BB ratio.

In that 2023 WBC, Team Puerto Rico advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 record in pool play. However, they were eliminated by Team Mexico, 5-4. With Diaz back in the picture now, and fully healthy, Team Puerto Rico will hope for an even deeper run.

The Dodgers will be paying close attention on their new closer. They did just give him a $69 million contract. However, Diaz is fully committed to representing his country once again. He'll just make sure to tone down the celebration a bit after recording a punch out.