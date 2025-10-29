Game 3 of the 2025 World Series forced players to dig deeper than they probably ever have during their respective MLB careers, and it also tested the mental strength of those watching. Although there was no shortage of action in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 18-innings victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night, staying glued to any live sporting event for almost seven hours straight is admittedly a challenge. One might assume that an 89-year-old would not have the energy to tough it out.

But they do not know Sandy Koufax. The legendary Dodgers starting pitcher is a one-of-a-kind, and he is at his best in October. Displaying admirable dedication to the only franchise he played for during his 12-year Hall of Fame career, Koufax remained in Dodger Stadium for the entirety of LA's marathon battle with Toronto. He put in some additional time afterwards as well, choosing to personally congratulate Game 3 hero Will Klein, per Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett.

The right-handed reliever, who was a surprise addition to the World Series roster, posted four scoreless innings and recorded five strikeouts in the 6-5 win. He tossed 72 pitches, allowing manager Dave Roberts to avoid using Yoshinobu Yamamoto or any other starter. Although the reigning champions dropped Game 4 on Tuesday, 6-2, Klein's gritty performance could be a massive difference-maker.

Sandy Koufax knows what it takes to succeed in a high-pressure environment, having won World Series MVP honors twice, so his kind words should certainly resonate with the 25-year-old. Besides the positive effect his presence presumably had on Klein, the three-time Cy Young Award winner and five-time ERA king should be a strong source of motivation for the rest of the team.

Not every aging all-time great is going to attend a Fall Classic and cheer on his old club. Koufax's supreme loyalty to Dodger Blue is something to revere. Following a late night in Chavez Ravine, the immortalized lefty was back in the stadium for Game 4. He is rising to the occasion on the grand stage, just as he did time after time during his playing days. Now, Los Angeles must follow suit.