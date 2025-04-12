The Los Angeles Dodgers (10-4) may have an abundance of riches, but certain players cannot be replaced. Future Hall of Fame first baseman Freddie Freeman undoubtedly falls under that category. Despite being an iron man for much of his 16-year MLB career, he knows it is imprudent to play through pain early in the season at 35 years old.

Expecting him to power LA to another World Series title at well below 100 percent seems infeasible. The baseball gods are just not that kind. Ironically, Freeman's latest ankle injury setback, which occurred when he slipped in the shower, might have actually brought him closer to full health than he has been in several months.

“I feel the best I've felt since I {initially} got hurt,” the World Series MVP told reporters in the Dodgers' dugout on Friday ahead of his return game versus the Chicago Cubs, via Dodger Blue. “Better than before the {Detroit} Tigers series… I feel really good. Hate to say it, but I might have needed the 10 days.”

Freeman last played on March 29 versus the Tigers, smashing a home run in a 7-3 win. The eight-time All-Star was placed on the 10-day injured list after re-aggravating his ankle injury, an issue he first sustained at the end of the 2024 campaign. Offseason surgery was apparently not as effective as his own home remedy. Doctors might have to caution other recovering patients to refrain from taking a fall, for they might now be enticed.

Freddie Freeman doesn't want to admit it, but he's thankful for missing time because it allowed his ankle to really recover.

What Freddie Freeman means to the Dodgers

Freeman's stroke of luck is great news for the Dodgers. They are built to make the playoffs even at less than full strength, but the National League West is even more daunting than most expected. The San Diego Padres lead the division in the early goings with a 9-3 record, with the San Francisco Giants and defending World Series champions right behind them. The Arizona Diamondbacks are a threat to heat up as well.

A healthy Freddie Freeman increases the likelihood of LA capturing yet another divisional title, thereby easing their path to a potential second straight championship. The ankle injury and subsequent Kirk Gibson comparisons admittedly added to the drama of an instantly classic Game 1 of the 2024 fall Classic, as the three-time Silver Slugger trotted around the bases after hitting a walk-off grand slam.

That memory will live forever in baseball history, and in the Freeman household. But hopefully, the discomfort will finally fade, once and for all. The October hero is back in action versus the visiting Cubs, starting at 10:10 p.m. ET.