The Los Angeles Dodgers received a surprising update when star first baseman Freddie Freeman was placed on the injured list, and now, the former MVP has shared exactly what happened. The news caught fans off guard, especially given the unusual circumstances surrounding the incident. It quickly escalated into concern for the defending world champions.

In an interview with Chris Rose of Jomboy Media, Freeman candidly described the incident that triggered his latest setback. The veteran slugger explained that due to a leaking master shower, he had to use a guest bathroom. That minor change in routine turned into a freak accident that reopened a recently healed injury in his ankle.

“My foot hit the bathtub and I just slid and fell,” Freeman told Rose. “It was a glass door, so it could've been a lot worse.”

What made the fall especially risky was Freeman's surgically repaired ankle, which prevented him from bracing himself during the slip.

“Any healthy person that didn't have a surgically repaired ankle probably would've caught themselves,” he added. “But I couldn't catch myself. So it just kinda really-pulled my scar tissue that was healing.”

According to Freeman, he tore scar tissue that had been forming post-surgery, which forced the team to take precautionary action. The Dodgers wasted no time placing the 2024 World Series MVP on the 10-day IL, hoping that rest and targeted rehab would get their All-Star first baseman back in action sooner rather than later.

This isn't the kind of story anyone expects to hear when a player lands on the IL, but as Freeman admitted, “There was nothing cool, other than me falling in the bathtub. My wife literally said, ‘I thought this was going to happen later in life.'”

Freeman's candidness comes as the Dodgers continue their push in a competitive NL West race. For now, the fans can only hope the setback remains minor.