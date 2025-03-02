Last October, Freddie Freeman added to a résumé that was already due to be accepted for Hall of Fame enshrinement, blasting an iconic walk-off grand slam and hitting four home runs overall to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to the 2024 World Series title. And he did it all while fighting through a bad ankle sprain. A championship and legendary performance came at a cost, but one Freeman was gladly willing to pay.

The Dodgers do not want their star first baseman to pay it again, however. Following offseason ankle surgery, the 35-year-old is easing back into action. He cannot play with discomfort over the course of an entire season, not if LA hopes to win back-to-back Fall Classics. Manager Dave Roberts has been exercising caution in the lead-up to the new campaign. Freeman looks like he is ready to roll, though.

The World Series MVP belted his first spring training homer of 2025, sending a hanging slider over the right field fence in Saturday's 6-5 exhibition win versus the San Francisco Giants. On the surface, the sixth-inning solo shot is not much more than a nice moment fans can appreciate on their ride home from Phoenix, Arizona's Camelback Ranch. But this is a great sign for the defending champs.

Expand Tweet

Freddie Freeman eyes another special run with Dodgers

Considering he was behind in his spring training preparation, one would assume Freeman might have some timing issues in his swing to work through for the next few weeks. That does not seem to be the case, though, judging by the ease in which he launched the baseball off Giants right-handed pitcher Trevor McDonald.

Perhaps the 2020 National League MVP and eight-time All-Star can enter the 2025 season without any visible limitations. Because LA boasts an embarrassment of riches, it is easy to take for granted the consistent brilliance that Freddie Freeman exemplifies at the plate. He notched a .282 batting average with 22 home runs, 89 RBIs and a .476 slugging percentage last year, in what was his least productive campaign in three years with the Dodgers. That is a pretty good floor.

It is unclear how Freeman's body will withstand the persistent touch of Father Time, but he is aging quite gracefully thus far. Sunday afternoon's meeting with the Chicago White Sox will mark his third spring training game.