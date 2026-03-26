With the Los Angeles Dodgers preparing for Opening Day on Thursday, looking to make major noise in 2026, one player on the team who could look at a different future is star Freddie Freeman. As the Dodgers look for a three-peat in winning the World Series in 2026, the first baseman speaks about his personal thoughts on staying with the ball club.

Freeman has two years left on his current contract, as The Athletic asked the 36-year-old if, with the star's intention to play until he is 40, he wants to stay in Los Angeles, as a contract extension would need to happen. The clear answer is that he would be beside wanting to keep competing for the World Series, mixed with a great fanbase with a front office and ownership that have the same intentions, it's also beneficial for his family.

“I would love to stay here,” Freeman said. “Obviously, I’m from Southern California. My dad gets to see me play whenever he feels like it. My grandfather, who is 90, gets to come and see me play. I have everyone here in Orange County, 40 minutes from this stadium, except for my older brother.”

The one way that Freddie Freeman wouldn't want to be with the Dodgers

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Freeman has been one of the most consistent producers in the modern era of the MLB, doing so with the Dodgers in the last four seasons after spending the first 12 with the Atlanta Braves. He would go into how, while he wants to stay with Los Angeles, he also doesn't want to, if he is “hindering things,” which is for the team to decide.

“But also, I understand that if I’m not good enough and they don’t want me here, I’m OK with that,” Freeman said. “And that’s the thing — I would love to stay here, but I would not want to be here if I’m hindering things.”

He would call this season a “big year” for him, citing it as his “first healthy offseason” in some time. Freenan looks to contribute with the Dodgers as Opening Day is on Thursday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.