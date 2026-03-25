The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day. After announcing several moves to finalize the roster, one pitcher who was placed on the injury list received an injury update.

Landon Knack, who is 28 years old, was placed on the 15-day IL. Shortly after that move was announced, it was reported that the right-handed starting pitcher is dealing with an intercostal strain, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Knack's injury was the only one that was unknown at the time of being placed on the IL.

“Landon Knack is dealing with an intercostal strain, a source said,” claimed Ardaya. “The rest of the injuries were known.”

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An intercostal strain is a stretch or tear between the ribs. Luckily, it doesn't appear to be too serious an injury, as Los Angeles seems to expect Knack to return to action relatively soon. Landon Knack joins Tommy Edman, Brusdar Graterol, Blake Snell, Brock Stewart, and Gavin Stone on the Dodgers' 15-day IL before Opening Day. Bobby Miller was placed on the 60-day IL.

Knack is set to begin his third season in MLB. He's served as a sort of backup option in the starting rotation, as he's filled in for spot starts throughout the first two years of his career. In 25 total game appearances (19 starts), Landon Knack owns a 4.12 ERA and 1.213 WHIP with 111 strikeouts and two saves.

While the Dodgers are dealing with a string of injuries, the club is set to begin the 2026 campaign with Yoshinobu Yamamoto starting on the mound on Opening Day. Los Angeles aims to win its third straight World Series title.