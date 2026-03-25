The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract this offseason. He joins the roster as a big improvement in the outfield as the club hopes to win its third straight World Series title. Leading up to Opening Day, a former MLB player explains why he believes Tucker could be in for a career year in L.A.

During the latest episode of “Talking Baseball,” presented by T-Mobile, former infielder Trevor Plouffe argues that because the 29-year-old outfielder is surrounded by so much talent on the Dodgers' roster, he could largely benefit and have the best season of his career.

“It seems to be like we might see Kyle Tucker's best year this year,” said Plouffe. “If you were to guess if this was going to be a career offensive year, in runs driven, probably runs scored as well. I'm taking that bet every single time…

“Kyle Tucker doesn't have to be the star on this team,” continued Plouffe. “He doesn't have to be a clubhouse leader. He doesn't have to be the guy that's doing everything on the field because he's surrounded by so much freaking talent. I think [the Dodgers] are going to be rewarded with a hell of a season by Kyle Tucker this year.”

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Kyle Tucker has everything he needs for a career year this year Presented by @TMobile pic.twitter.com/CYTo8eKev0 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 25, 2026

Tucker is set to begin his ninth season in MLB, and his first with the Dodgers. The four-time All-Star is likely to bat second in the lineup, as that's where he was placed in the order throughout spring training.

As Trevor Plouffe indicated in his comments, Shohei Ohtani is batting in front of Tucker, while Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are likely to bat third and fourth in the lineup. That puts the one-time World Series champion in a brilliant position to have a career year in L.A.

Kyle Tucker ended the 2025 campaign with the Chicago Cubs with a .266 batting average and .377 OBP. He also recorded 133 hits, 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases through 500 at-bats.