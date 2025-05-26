Los Angeles Dodgers world series champion Freddie Freeman opened his bank account for a profound reason. With help from his wife, Chelsea.

The Dodgers star and his soulmate delivered a heartwarming donation toward Orange County Children's Hospital. That place also helped save their son, Maximus. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan revealed how much they're donating on Monday afternoon.

“Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, are donating $1 million to the Children's Hospital of Orange County, where their son, Maximus, recovered after a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome last year left him in the pediatric intensive-care unit for more than a week last year,” Passan said.

The insider included what Freeman told him about the donation.

“Freeman told ESPN: ‘Seeing every room full in the PICU each and every day impacted Chelsea and I deeply. Getting to know the doctors, nurses and care teams and seeing how they show up each day to bring healing and hope to kids and their families was inspiring. CHOC saved Maximus' life,'” Passan shared.

Maximus Freeman returned home on Aug. 4, 2024. He eventually watched his father win the 2024 World Series.

Freddie Freeman delivering stellar start for Dodgers

Freeman is off to a strong 2025 campaign. He's posting the type of production that points to a ninth MLB All-Star appearance soon.

He's ripped 55 hits in 42 total games this season. Freeman has driven 34 runners home while scoring 29 runs. He's tops on the Dodgers with a .357 batting average.

Freeman rose as one of the few offensive highlights for L.A. Sunday. The first baseman smacked two hits despite L.A. losing 3-1 to the New York Mets. Shohei Ohtani ripped the only home run on the Dodgers' side.

Freeman even is navigating the '25 season on an ankle injury. He revealed on May 13 how he's “not 100 percent.”

Still, manager Dave Roberts and company have trusted the hitting prowess of Freeman early on. The 35-year-old Freeman still has the Dodgers in first place of the National League West.