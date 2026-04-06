The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in an exciting seven-game World Series in 2025. Freddie Freeman has always had a connection to Canada, as both of his parents are from the country. His mother passed away when Freeman was only 10 years old, so playing in Toronto reminds the Dodgers star of her. Freeman has often received applause when playing against the Blue Jays in the past, but he is not sure what to expect after LA's World Series win last year. The Dodgers are set to begin a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Monday.

“I got cheered Game 1 of the World Series, I don't know how much we're gonna get cheered this time around,” Freeman said, via Chris Rose Sports. “I've always had an amazing time going to Toronto. It's a special place for me… I always say, I feel a little closer to my Mom whenever I'm there. I don't know how warm the welcome will be for our team when we get there, but I always look forward to it.”

Freeman also plays for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. He clearly has appreciation for Toronto.

Overall, the Dodgers are 7-2 and in first place in the National League West. The team is playing well despite the fact that Mookie Betts was recently placed on the injured list.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are in second place in the American League East with a 4-5 record. It has been an underwhelming start for the ball club, but Toronto should be able to get back on track soon.

First pitch for Monday night's game is scheduled for 7:07 PM EST in Toronto.