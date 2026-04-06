The Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals had to endure a lengthy rain delay before playing their matchup on Sunday. But not every Dodgers fan was complaining.

The Cochrane family from Virginia made the trip to Nationals Park to watch the Dodgers play. During the rain delay, their son Kane got to meet Shohei Ohtani and got a baseball from him after their picture together, via Ayako Oikama of MLB.com.

This young fan watched Shohei Ohtani work out in the rain. Shohei thanked him by giving the fan a baseball and taking a picture 🙌 📸: @AyakoOikawa pic.twitter.com/myTow4nYBY — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

Kane, who is eight-years-old, is an avid Dodgers fan. He plays shortstop for his local baseball team. Watching the game was a dream in of itself, but with guest passes, the Cochrane family was allowed to be on the field.

While they had to brave the elements, Kane and his family got to see Ohtani briefly work out before heading back into the clubhouse. Their patience was rewarded by the MVP acknowledging their willingness to wait in the rain. Alongside the picture and the baseball, the Cochrane family will now have an unforgettable memory with their son.

Once the rain stopped, the Dodgers and Nationals were able to play their game. Los Angeles came away with an 8-6 comeback victory after scoring four runs in the eighth inning. Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs total.

Being a Dodgers family, the Cochranes are sure to see plenty of unbelievable moments watching their team. But none will be able to top meeting the MVP in real life. Kane can now say he lived that dream. The family overall won't soon forget the rainy day at Nationals Park.