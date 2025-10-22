The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for their showdown vs. the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series, but for first baseman Freddie Freeman, the trip to Toronto for Game 1 brings more than just championship stakes—it’s personal.

The Dodgers star holds dual Canadian-American citizenship, with both his parents born in Canada. His mother, Rosemary Freeman, was from Peterborough, near Toronto, and his father, Fred, hails from Windsor. Freeman has long honored that heritage—most notably by representing Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic.

Freeman’s connection to Toronto is rooted in love and loss. His mother passed away from melanoma when he was just 10 years old, and he continues to pay tribute through subtle, emotional gestures. He wears long sleeves to protect against sun exposure and plays with a necklace that contains a lock of her hair. The city of Toronto, he says, brings him closer to her memory.

In a pre-Series media session, the 16-year veteran shared how meaningful it is to return to Toronto on baseball’s biggest stage. Dodgers Nation posted the clip to X (formerly known as Twitter), where Freeman expressed his feelings clearly.

“I'm looking forward to it, I'm excited. Both of my parents were born and raised in Canada.”

Freddie Freeman says he feels closer to his mom every time he goes back to Toronto

During his visits, the 2020 NL MVP baseman often receives photos and letters from extended family members, deepening his connection to the area. Despite knowing the Rogers Centre crowd will back the Blue Jays, he embraces the moment as a homecoming of sorts.

This is Freeman’s second World Series appearance with the Dodgers, after winning it all in 2024 and earning World Series MVP honors. He previously won a championship with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 and has been named an All-Star nine times.

As the 2025 World Series begins in Toronto, Freeman’s return blends family heritage, career excellence, and emotional tribute—all under the spotlight of the Dodgers’ pursuit of back-to-back titles. It’s a moment years in the making—a full-circle journey that connects his past to the present, honoring a legacy that shaped his identity both on and off the field. For Freeman, this series is more than a championship opportunity. It’s a homecoming wrapped in memory, a tribute to loved ones lost, and a reminder that even in the most high-stakes arenas, the heart of the game is deeply personal.