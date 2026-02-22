The Los Angeles Dodgers spent even more money this offseason to lure Kyle Tucker to Los Angeles. Tucker played in his first spring training game on Sunday with the team. He had a somewhat quiet outing, but still made an impact.

“Kyle Tucker is done after two plate appearances in his first game with Dodgers. He grounded out to second, drew a walk and scored a run,” Orange County Register reporter Bill Plunkett posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Tucker joins a Dodgers team already loaded with offensive talent. He is expected to bring even more pop to an offense that already includes Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani. During the 2025 regular season, Tucker hit at a .266 batting average with the Chicago Cubs.

The Dodgers have won the last two World Series championships.

Kyle Tucker is excited to play with the Dodgers

Tucker signed a free-agent deal this offseason with the Dodgers for $240 million, over four years. He had received interest from plenty of other clubs including the Cubs.

“One of the game’s most complete offensive threats, the outfielder combines elite plate discipline with strong contact skills and plus power, as well as enough baserunning savvy to make an impact with his legs, too, even though he’s not particularly speedy,” MLB.com reported about Tucker when he signed.

On paper, it certainly looks like the Dodgers could win a third consecutive World Series title. The Dodgers have plenty of strong bats to complement the team's starting pitching. Tucker has 490 career RBIs, and has hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last five seasons.

“Just kind of taking everything into account and wanting to be a part of that, I think is very special. You don’t really get that very often. So it’ll be a lot of fun playing with these guys and competing for another, hopefully, a three-peat here,” Tucker said about signing with L.A., per Dodgers Nation.

Tucker previously played for the Houston Astros before heading to Chicago for the 2025 campaign.