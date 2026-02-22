While Shohei Ohtani is expected to play a irreplicable role on Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic, he won't be pitching. He is saving his arm for when the Los Angeles Dodgers begin their 2026 campaign.

Before leaving for the WBC, Ohtani got some extra work in on the mound. On Sunday, the reigning MVP threw a live bullpen for about two innings, via Jack Harris of the California Post. Ohtani's numbers on the radar gun are certain to open Dodgers fans' eyes.

Ohtani threw 33 pitches over two innings, and touched 99 mph with his fastball near the end of his outing Gave up a couple hard line drives, but also struck out Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts That’s expected to be his last live pitching session before leaving for the WBC https://t.co/UTqRcRdezQ — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) February 22, 2026

Alongside the WBC, there's a good chance Ohtani doesn't pitch during any spring training games. The Dodgers want to keep his arm as healthy as possible entering the season. With his injury history, Los Angeles isn't taking any chances.

A more durable Ohtani would be a dangerous weapon in Los Angeles' rotation. Especially come playoff time. Having the full Ohtani experience in both the batter's box and on the mound is part of the reason the Dodgers were so willing to pay $700 million for his services.

During the 2025 season, the right-hander started 14 games, pitching to a 2.87 ERA and a 62/9 K/BB ratio. It was Ohtani first time on a major league mound since 2023. And for as impressive as his performance was, it came over just 47 innings.

In 2026, the Dodgers want to see Ohtani on the mound more often. He is now two years removed from shoulder surgery and is ramping up to take on a much larger workload. Team Japan's pitching corps may take a hit from Ohtani not pitching. But they aren't going to complain about having his bat in the lineup.

As for the Dodgers, they're hopeful Ohtani is a figurehead in the rotation throughout the entire season.