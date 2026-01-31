The Los Angeles Dodgers are having another successful offseason after winning the 2025 World Series. One key signing in free agency was relief pitcher Edwin Diaz, who is expected to serve as the closer for L.A. in 2026. On Saturday, relief pitcher Tanner Scott revealed how he felt about the club acquiring Diaz.

Scott, who is 31 years old, admitted he is over the moon about Los Angeles signing the former New York Mets closer, according to Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation. Scott is seemingly ready to get things rolling with his new teammate.

“Tanner Scott told Doug McKain he was stoked when the Dodgers signed Edwin Diaz and that he hasn't met him yet, but he's excited to play with him.”

The 2025 season was Scott's first with the Dodgers, where he primarily served as the closer. Unfortunately, it wasn't his best year, as the nine-year veteran ended the regular season with a 4.74 ERA and 1.263 WHIP, along with 60 strikeouts and 23 saves (career-high).

Edwin Diaz, on the other hand, is coming off one of the best seasons of his career with the Mets. The 31-year-old closer finished the campaign with a 1.63 ERA (second-best of his career) and 0.874 WHIP while recording 98 strikeouts and 28 saves. Those are the type of numbers the Dodgers could certainly use out of the bullpen.

Diaz signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason after opting out of his previous deal with the Mets. He is expected to assume the closer role in Los Angeles and help the club potentially reach its 14th consecutive playoff appearance and third straight World Series win.