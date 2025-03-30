After winning the World Series with his hometown – ish – club, Jack Flaherty had to watch as his many of his teammates re-upped with the Los Angeles Dodgers as he remained available in free agency, with the Burbank native having to instead return to a Detroit Tigers team that traded him mere months earlier on a two-year, $35 million deal.

Sure, he got to experience the post-game champagne showers, the parade, and the trappings of being a world champion in Los Angeles, but as Dave Roberts got his guys together for Spring Training, Flaherty was nowhere to be found, with his plane ticket reading Lakeland instead of Glendale, Arizona.

Fortunately, whether he returns to the Dodgers once more one way or the other, or only returns to Blue Heaven as a visitor and as a fan, Flaherty will forever be remembered as a champion in Los Angeles.

Taking the field before Roki Sasaki's Dodgers Stadium debut alongside his former teammates, Flaherty was awarded his World Series ring and a Dodgers jersey with the special gold lettering the team wore in Games 1 and 2 of the series, celebrating his accomplishment one last time.

The Dodgers’ stars just presented Burbank’s Jack Flaherty with his World Series ring in a cool pregame ceremony. Flaherty was invaluable from the trade deadline onward for LA’s decimated pitching staff all the way to a championship. pic.twitter.com/H961Slerv5 — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Originally drafted 34th overall in the 2014 MLB Draft, Flaherty has been all over the baseball world across his near-decade in the majors, playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, the Baltimore Orioles, the Tigers, and the Dodgers, before returning to Detroit in free agency earlier this year.

While Flaherty didn't get his revenge on LA during his first start of the season, leaving the game with a 2-2 tie before watching his bullpen ultimately surrender the game to a walkoff Mookie Betts home run, a World Series ring, a jersey for his trophy room, and one last celebration with his former teammates is a fantastic consolation prize the likes of which he won't soon forget. Though the jersey may change, Flaherty's place in Dodgers history will remain forever.