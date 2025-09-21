With a spot in the 2025 MLB Playoffs officially clinched thanks to a win over the San Francisco Giants on Clayton Kershaw Day, the Los Angeles Dodgers have to begin formulating their plan for the future and how they will configure their lineup for the postseason.

With more starting pitchers than they know what to do with, a few key arms returning to the bullpen, and a lineup that has somehow weathered the loss of their most consistent hitter, Will Smith, on the way to a late-season surge, the Dodgers are getting hot at the right time, with a chance to do some serious damage in the postseason no matter which seed they end up securing.

And yet, while things are going great in Dodgers Land, one player they won't be getting back in time for October is reliever Brusdar Graterol, who, according to President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman, hasn't progressed enough to be in consideration for a playoff spot.

“In additional news, Andrew Friedman said it's unlikely Brusdar Graterol makes it back this season,” The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya wrote on social media. “Things haven't progressed enough for him to start ramping up after offseason shoulder surgery.”

Originally signing with the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent in 2014, Graterol appeared in 10 games during his one season in the Twin Cities before being traded to LA alongside Luke Raley and the 67th pick in the 2020 MLB Draft for Kenta Maeda, Jaír Camargo, and cash. From there, Graterol became a key part of Dave Roberts' rotation, appearing on two World Series rosters as a key reserve pitching option.

Considering the Dodgers' bullpen has been a major weakness over the past few months, with multiple no-hitters through six innings blown up by poor pitching from the likes of Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, and Justin Wrobleski, getting back a reliable arm would have been useful heading into the postseason. Fortunately, Graterol was always a long shot to return in time for October, so the Dodgers won't be any worse off than they expected to be before Friedman's announcement.