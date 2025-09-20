Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star catcher Will Smith received an injury update as the defending World Series champions enter the postseason. Smith is recovering from a right-hand contusion that landed him on the Dodgers' IL. His return has stalled throughout September, raising concerns about his availability ahead of the playoffs.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts delivered an uncertain update on Smith's status ahead of the postseason, per Dodgers Insider's X, formerly Twitter.

“Will Smith has a small hairline fracture in his right hand, which was revealed by another scan Dave Roberts said. Roberts expressed optimism, but “it’s up in the air” if he will be available at the beginning of the postseason,” Dodgers Insider reported.

No timetable set for Will Smith's return to the Dodgers' lineup

After clinching the MLB playoffs with a 6-3 win against the Giants, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts issued a challenge to his team. This came after Roberts told reporters that Dodgers All-Star catcher Will Smith had a good session in the bullpen.

Article Continues Below

“We’re sort of at a standstill,” Roberts said. “Not getting worse, getting a little bit better each day. He caught Glas today in the ‘pen, which is good. Not sure when he’s going to start throwing or hitting, so it’s hard to get excited.”

Then, Roberts issued a challenge to the defending World Series champions.

“My last challenge, guys, is this has to be the most important six weeks of our lives because we have what everyone wants, and we have a chance to create a legacy for ourselves and for this organization,” Roberts said in a video on the team's official X, formerly Twitter, page. “So it's got to be the most important thing.”

"This has to be the most important six weeks of our lives…because we have what everyone wants." pic.twitter.com/mRnfqcASMB — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 20, 2025

While Roberts' update doesn't specify a timeline for Smith's return to the diamond, the Dodgers manager has remained consistent in his information about the All-Star catcher's recovery. Things haven't gotten worse, but the progress amid Smith's fracture in his right hand has only improved slowly as Los Angeles enters this year's playoffs.