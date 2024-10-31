As footage from the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrating their World Series championship continues to flood social media timelines, United States’ track and field Olympian Noah Lyles caught a stray from outfielder Kike Hernandez.
Lyles famously made headlines when he questioned the validity of American sports, labeling a team the “world champions” annually in respective leagues that played exclusively in the States. After clinching the 2024 title over the New York Yankees, Hernandez had a unique response, per Dodgers writer Blake Harris’ X, formerly Twitter.
“World Series champions. Suck it, Noah Lyles,” Hernandez said
Lyles’ comments were made two months after the NBA Finals in 2023, when he questioned the legitimacy of the title “world champions” during a press conference at the World Championships ahead of the 2024 Olympics, per NPR.org’s Manuela Lopez.
Mookie Betts’ pep talk with Freddie Freeman ahead of clutch RBI
The Los Angeles Dodgers World Sereis MVP first baseman Freddie Freeman talked to Mookie Betts before the clutch RBI sacrifice fly that put Los Angeles up for good in the eighth inning.
Betts’ heroics sealed an incredible comeback from the New York Yankees’ 5-0 lead, beating New York 7-6 in Game 5, as the celebration between Kike Hernandez and his Dodgers teammates commenced.