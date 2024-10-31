The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the World Series title in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night mounting a massive comeback from 5-0 down in the fifth inning to collect a 7-6 win in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium.

The five-run comeback was the largest comeback in a World Series clinching win in MLB history, according to FOX's broadcast of the game. The Dodgers also became the first team in MLB playoff history to erase a 5+ run lead and then fall behind again before coming back to win, according to OptaStats.

The Yankees had been extremely successful when taking a five-run lead in recent history before Game 5. Aaron Boone and company had won 61 consecutive games when taking a five-run lead at any point in a home game, according to Evan Abrams of Action Network. They were also 48-0 this season when leading by five or more runs, no matter where the game was being played.

The nature in which this bizarre collapse happened is the most shocking part of it all. With a five-run lead in the fifth inning, the Yankees put together one of the worst defensive innings that you'll ever see. First, Aaron Judge dropped a routine fly ball in center field, and then Anthony Volpe committed an ugly error at shortstop. Then, with two outs and the bases loaded, there was a miscommunication between Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rizzo and nobody covered first base.

The Dodgers capitalized from there, as Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez drove in the next four runs to even things up at five, and it was a whole new ballgame from there. The Yankees retook the lead late, but a pair of sacrifice flies from Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts gave Los Angeles a 7-6 lead. Walker Buehler came in out of the bullpen to close it out in the ninth, and the Dodgers picked up their second World Series title in the last five years.

It took a calamitous effort from the Yankees to blow such a big lead, but the Dodgers also had to capitalize on the opportunities that they were presented with. They did just that, and that's why they're the champs.