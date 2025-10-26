Before the Los Angeles Dodgers scored a run in the first, two more in the seventh, or two more in the eighth, Kiké Hernández already made history by doing nothing more than stepping on the field for his team in World Series Game 2.

With his 87th playoff appearance for LA, Hernández officially took sole possession of the most games played by any player in a blue and white uniform, leapfrogging Justin Turner, whom he tied the night before in Game 1.

In a league of his own. Kiké Hernández now holds the title for most postseason games played in Dodger history! pic.twitter.com/qyVGsGB6i6 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft from American Military Academy in Puerto Rico, Hernández took the long road to the 2025 World Series, playing for the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins in 2024 before joining the Dodgers in 2015. From there, he landed in Boston in 2021 before the Red Sox traded him back to LA, where he's been a fixture of the Dodgers lineup – and occasionally on the mound – ever since.

Making his playoff debut in 2015, all but 11 of Hernández's playoff appearances have come in Dodgers Blue, with his total number, 97, among the most of any active player in baseball today.

As the Dodgers' certified “Mr. October,” it's clear the legend of Kiké Hernández will continue to grow with each passing game, especially if he can help bring a third World Series trophy back to LA.